Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Reduced by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,254.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

