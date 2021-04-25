Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average is $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.