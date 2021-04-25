Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

