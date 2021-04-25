Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195.01 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $195.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009193 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 767,630,973 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

