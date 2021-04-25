The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last three months.

CG stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

