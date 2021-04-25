The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

