The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.38. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.54. 1,670,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

