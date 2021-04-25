The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

