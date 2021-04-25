The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 9,023,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,423,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

