The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of The Container Store Group worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NYSE:TCS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

