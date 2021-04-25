The Force Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.95 or 0.00402506 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

