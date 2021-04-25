The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $668,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $339.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.