The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
GT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.38.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
