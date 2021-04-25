The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBX opened at $46.76 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

