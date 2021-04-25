The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.20 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 48.1% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $161.43 on Friday. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

