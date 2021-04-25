The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $61,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

