The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of The J. M. Smucker worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

