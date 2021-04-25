The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

