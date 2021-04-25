The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

