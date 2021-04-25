The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

