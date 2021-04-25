The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $133.94. 6,708,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

