The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,852 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

