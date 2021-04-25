The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

