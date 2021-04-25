The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

