The RMR Group’s (RMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

