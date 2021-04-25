The Sandbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.96 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $313.00 million and approximately $58.96 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00194649 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

