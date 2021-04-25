The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

