The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.