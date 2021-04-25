The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.