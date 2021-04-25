The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

