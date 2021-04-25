The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

