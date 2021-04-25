The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

