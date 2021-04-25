Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $52.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00044372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00302474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

