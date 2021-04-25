Thisoption (TONS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.83 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

