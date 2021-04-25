THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $12.26 or 0.00023467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $157.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01031083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00651597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,195.78 or 0.99887252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001727 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,097,776 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

