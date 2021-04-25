THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $135.17 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $12.36 or 0.00024588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00270694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.32 or 0.01033199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00644866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,064.89 or 0.99605229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00202144 BTC.

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,097,776 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

