ThoreCoin (THR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,364.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $821.21 million and approximately $25,364.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9,473.38 or 0.18894661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.35 or 0.01035837 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00653393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.33 or 0.99939095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

