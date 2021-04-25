ThreeFold One Day Volume Reaches $29,160.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $8.86 million and $29,160.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.92 or 0.01038202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.18 or 0.99653331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

