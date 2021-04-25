Thrive Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 732.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $431,510.82 and approximately $83.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 636.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

