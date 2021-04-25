Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,611 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

