Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

