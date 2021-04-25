Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 141.6% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

