Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.13% of CareDx worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $6,778,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders sold a total of 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

