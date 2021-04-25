Tiaa Fsb Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.