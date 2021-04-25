Tiaa Fsb Has $2.51 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.