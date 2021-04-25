Tiaa Fsb Has $2.52 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

