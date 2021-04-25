Tiaa Fsb Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.02 and a 200 day moving average of $252.01. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

