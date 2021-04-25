Tiaa Fsb Has $3.67 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,939 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

