Tiaa Fsb Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 381,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

