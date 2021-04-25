Tiaa Fsb Has $4.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,182,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,890,000.

SLYV opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

